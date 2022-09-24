< Back to All News

Waste Mgt May Co-Mingle Materials At Times

Sep. 23, 2022 5:19 PM PDT

With the ongoing driver shortage, Waste Management says that’s allowing them to only operate about half of their daily routes necessary to maintain regular collection schedules. And that means continued pick up delays. But Spokesman Paul Rosynsky says that does not include trash collection…

Meanwhile, Rosynsky says Waste Management is making every effort to quell mounting frustration of customers, by reshuffling resources and other areas to fill empty positions. He says they’re down by about a-dozen drivers. But he also mentions that a number of drivers are currently on protected leave and are expected to come back…

And Rosynsky says that’s despite Waste Management offering cash bonuses of up to five-thousand dollars and a generous benefits package. Customers are asked to visit the company’s website to update their contact information and make sure they’re signed up for real-time service notifications.

