Waste Mgt Ramping Up Foodwaste Law Outreach

Posted: Nov. 20, 2023 12:37 PM PST

Mandatory food waste recycling is scheduled to be in effect in just over a year in Nevada County. January of 2025 is the estimated implementation time, which is also when Waste Management’s necessary Transfer Station upgrade will also be completed. It will include a food waste dropoff facility. And the company is ramping up outreach efforts. That included being the focus of the recent monthly Community Forum at Sierra College. County Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, indicated to the audience that exactly what organics waste needs to be separated is still being determined…

click to listen to David Garcia

Garcia also noted that the mandate will result in higher bills for many customers, mainly the ones who don’t currently have greenwaste carts. The food waste will have to be added to those carts, when the new state law takes effect…

click to listen to David Garcia

Tipping fees are what are charged by proccessing facilities where Waste Management transfers materials. The company also estimates that it’ll have to purchase another 11-thousand to 13-thousand greenwaste carts and add three more trucks and drivers. About 20-percent of the overall wastestream is from food that’s thrown away.

