Wastewater Plant Tours Available at Lake Wildwood

It’s not exactly one of the top tourist destinations in Nevada County, but if you want to check out how the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant works, officials there would love to show you around. Eleventh graders from the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, or SAEL toured the plant recently, and other groups or classes have been known to take field trips there. Nevada County Wastewater Operations Manager Brad Torres says there’s a lot that goes on…

When it’s all done, fully treated water is discharged into Deer Creek, downstream from the lake. Torres says the students were inquisitive, and asked intelligent questions, and seemed to be impressed when they left…

The facility usually holds an open house in the spring, and then another one in October, but Torres says private tours are available upon request.

