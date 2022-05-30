Water Conditions Excellent For NID Recreation

It’s another busy summer recreation season for the Nevada Irrigation District. Reservations have been required since mid-April for the Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, Long Ravine, and Peninsula campgrounds. And NID recreation manager, Monica Reyes, says weekends are already booked through mid-July, with some limited availability during the week. And thanks to the April and May precipitation she says water conditions look 100-percent better than a year ago…

But there is still a lot of dry vegetation. And with another dangerous wildfire season likely, Reyes says staff is monitoring the safe use of campfires…

Officials say the December snowstorm hit the district hard, leaving campgrounds with a tremendous amount of damaged trees. Crews are still cleaning up, but work is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Use fees are also five-percent higher.