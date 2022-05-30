< Back to All News

Water Conditions Excellent For NID Recreation

Posted: May. 30, 2022 12:57 AM PDT

It’s another busy summer recreation season for the Nevada Irrigation District. Reservations have been required since mid-April for the Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, Long Ravine, and Peninsula campgrounds. And NID recreation manager, Monica Reyes, says weekends are already booked through mid-July, with some limited availability during the week. And thanks to the April and May precipitation she says water conditions look 100-percent better than a year ago…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

But there is still a lot of dry vegetation. And with another dangerous wildfire season likely, Reyes says staff is monitoring the safe use of campfires…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Officials say the December snowstorm hit the district hard, leaving campgrounds with a tremendous amount of damaged trees. Crews are still cleaning up, but work is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Use fees are also five-percent higher.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha