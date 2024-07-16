< Back to All News

Water Conservation Also Mandatory Nevada City

Posted: Jul. 15, 2024 5:38 PM PDT

Now just about everyone living in Nevada County is under an unexpected 20-percent water conservation mandate, even though there’s no drought. The Nevada City City Council has joined their Grass Valley counterparts, along with NID, in passing one. That’s due to PG and E taking longer than expected to complete repairs to leaks at the Spaulding One Powerhouse and damage to the South Yuba Canal. It’s resulted in a delivery issue, although water supplies were considered adequate from winter precipitation. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that the city should do its part, even though NID is only a backup service for most of the town…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Grayson also noted that enforcement will be mainly educational, with few, if any, citations expected to be handed out…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

And, just like Grass Valley and NID, voluntary conservation has been underway, which has resulted in some savings already.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha