Water Conservation Also Mandatory Nevada City

Now just about everyone living in Nevada County is under an unexpected 20-percent water conservation mandate, even though there’s no drought. The Nevada City City Council has joined their Grass Valley counterparts, along with NID, in passing one. That’s due to PG and E taking longer than expected to complete repairs to leaks at the Spaulding One Powerhouse and damage to the South Yuba Canal. It’s resulted in a delivery issue, although water supplies were considered adequate from winter precipitation. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that the city should do its part, even though NID is only a backup service for most of the town…

Grayson also noted that enforcement will be mainly educational, with few, if any, citations expected to be handed out…

And, just like Grass Valley and NID, voluntary conservation has been underway, which has resulted in some savings already.