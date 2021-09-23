Water Conservation Improving Here

Drought conditions deemed extreme or worse now cover nearly 90-percent of the state. But Californians reduced their water use at home by a meager one-point-eight percent in July, compared to last year. That’s even after Governor Newsom urged residents to conserve 15-percent, although there’s been no statewide mandate like the previous drought. But many water districts do have mandates in place. The Nevada Irrigation District imposed a 20-percent conservation mandate in July. And Water Operations Manager Chip Close says, after a slow start, it was up to 12-percent for treated water customers in August, compared to the previous year…

NID treated water customers are also limited to three days a week of outdoor watering, and only before 10am and after 9pm. Close says fines are being threatened this drought also…

Also, unlike the last drought, ag water customers are included with the restrictions. NID has also imposed a 25-percent rate increase on what’s called volumetric consumption of water. The biggest drops in household water use statewide, in July, were on the hard-hit North Coast, at nearly 17-percent.