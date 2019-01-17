Water Conservation Still Strong In NID

Water conservation is not usually on our minds this time of year. But entering 2019, the Nevada Irrigation District says customers can feel good about their voluntary efforts in 2018. NID Water Operations Manager Chip Close says customers, overall, used 12-percent less treated water, compared to 2013….

2013 was the first year of the worst drought in modern times and Close says it serves as a benchmark for water conservation measurements. And now that winter is upon us, he says the wetter weather means gardens and landscaping don’t need irrigation, and outdoor water use is reduced. He says there are still opportunities to conserve…

Other tips include installing low-flow shower heads and shortening your shower. NID says showering accounts for nearly 17-percent of water use, up to 40 gallons per day for an average family. Close says you can also use an old trick, by placing a brick in your toilet tank. The brick displaces about half a gallon of water, which reduces the amount of time needed per flush. There’s also minimal, if any, effect on the power of the flush.