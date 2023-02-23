< Back to All News

Water Damage From Fire Leaves Family Homeless

Posted: Feb. 23, 2023 2:04 PM PST

A fire has left an Alta Sierra family homeless for a while. It was reported on Thiel Way Thursday morning. Nevada County Consolidated Battalion Chief Joshe Sunde says crews did manage to limit the structural damage….

So Sunde says that’s made the home unliveable for now…

But Sunde says most of the contents and possessions are considered salvagable, since fire and water damage didn’t extend much into living areas of the home. He says it appears to be an electrical cause, that the origin of the blaze was a bank of wires in the attic.

