Water Efficiency Webinar Today

Posted: Oct. 21, 2020 12:45 AM PDT

Hopefully outdoor watering season will be over before too long. But in the meantime, the Nevada Irrigation District is discussing efficiency methods Wednesday afternoon during a webinar sponsored by the Sierra Business Council. NID Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says their expert, Kaycee Strong, has a number of suggestions…

Riley says it’s part of numerous public outreach efforts the district makes throughout the year, although in-person presentations haven’t been possible…

The webinar will also address the county’s Energy Action Plan, approved by the Board of Supervisors last year, to expand energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, as well as cost-savings associated with those efforts. That’s from 2 to 3 Wednesday afternoon. But you must register and can find the link on the Sierra Business Council’s website.

