An emergency break in a Nevada Irrigation District treated water mainline disrupted service most of the day today (Mon.) in part of Grass Valley. The district’s Public Information Officer, Tomi Riley, says it impacted customers near Slate Creek and Ridge Roads, as well as from Hughes Road to Carrie Drive…

The break was first reported around 10:30am…

Riley says service was expected to be completely restored by around 7 Monday evening.