Water Line Repair Shuts Down Service On East Main

Water service will need to be shut down tonight (Wed.) to customers on East Main Street in Grass Valley, in order to perform emergency repairs on a broken line. The Nevada Irrigation District says it effects customers between Sierra College Drive and Hughes Road. The break happened yesterday (Tues.) evening and crews were able to temporarily isolate the impacts to only one customer in the area today (Wed.). But tonight’s repairs require the larger area to shut down. Full restoration is anticipated sometime tomorrow (Thurs.). The idea is to minimize the impact to the businesses along East Main Street.