Water Main Break Disrupts Nevada City Schools

Students in the Nevada City School District had only about a half-day of classes Monday. City Engineer Brian McAllister says a water main broke on Reward Street, near Woodpecker Lane, which is not far from Seven Hills Middle School, Monday morning…

McAllister says the break wasn’t identified until after classes had already gotten underway. Students were dismissed at around 11:45, when they had to shut off the water to do the repairs…

McAllister says the line was only about three feet from a tree. He says water main breaks happen from time to time with the older lines, which can also be run over by vehicles.