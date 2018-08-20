< Back to All News

Water Main Break Disrupts Nevada City Schools

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 5:51 PM PDT

Students in the Nevada City School District had only about a half-day of classes Monday. City Engineer Brian McAllister says a water main broke on Reward Street, near Woodpecker Lane, which is not far from Seven Hills Middle School, Monday morning…

click to listen to Brian McAllister

McAllister says the break wasn’t identified until after classes had already gotten underway. Students were dismissed at around 11:45, when they had to shut off the water to do the repairs…

click to listen to Brian McAllister

McAllister says the line was only about three feet from a tree. He says water main breaks happen from time to time with the older lines, which can also be run over by vehicles.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha