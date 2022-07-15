< Back to All News

Water Quality Called Outstanding Nevada City

Posted: Jul. 15, 2022 12:35 AM PDT

More good news about the drinking water in Nevada County. This time it comes from Nevada City, with its annual Consumer Confidence Report. And Chief Plant Operator Michael Faudoa says it shows outstanding quality for their Little Deer Creek Watershed. That’s even though an assessment done 10 years ago shows a number of vulnerabilities. That includes storm drain discharges, historic mining, propane storage tanks, septic systems, and the use of pesticides and herbicides…

The report was presented, at recently-hired City Manager Sean Grayson’s request, for the new City Council’s first meeting Thursday night…

Drinking water quality tests are also required by state and federal regulations each year. Nevada City has 12-hundred-52 service connections.

