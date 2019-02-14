Water Rate Hike Plan Moves Forward In NID

Plans for raising water rates for thousands of Nevada Irrigation District customers continue to move forward. But it’s not clear yet, what those increases may ultimately be. The NID Board of Directors has accepted a cost of service study which verifies that current rates don’t violate a provision of Proposition 218, where rates can’t exceed cost of service. The study shows that rate revenue was about eight-million dollars below projections during the previous five years, due to conservation from the drought. But study consultant Greg Henry recommends the district implement a rate schedule to help offset such losses…

The study also includes a plan to raise rates for most customers from the current 24-dollars a month to 46 dollars a month. One recently-elected board member, Laura Peters, had urged a moratorium, and also wanted to see if their could be a five-percent cut in district departments…

And one ratepayer from Nevada City, Charlotte Allen, doesn’t like treated water customers bearing the brunt of the increases more than agricultural users…

Proposition 218 notices are now being sent, which allows customers a chance to reject the increases, if written protests exceed 50-percent. That would be determined in April. And, depending on the outcome, the Board could still lower the rate adjustments.