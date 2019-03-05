Water Rate Increase Notices Sent To NID Customers

Formal notices are being sent this week in the Nevada Irrigation District on a proposal that would nearly double rates to most of the 26-thousand customers over the next five years. It’s the start of a 45-day public review process. Assistant NID General Manager Greg Jones says they intend to provide ample details, including a link on their web page…

Jones says two community meetings have also been scheduled in Placer and Nevada Counties, which will include the results of protest votes, required under voter-approved Proposition 218. If protests represent more than 50-percent of property owners, the rate hikes would be killed. Jones also points out that the district has increased the subsidy contribution…

Results of the Proposition 218 protests will be revealed at the community meetings, with the one in Nevada County scheduled for April 24th. That’s also when the NID Board would take final action on the proposal. If approved, rate increases would go into effect in May.