Water Rights Workshop At NID Meeting

A workshop on water rights and area-of-origin water issues was held at yesterday’s meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. It was led by engineer Victoria Whitney, a former deputy director with the State Water Resources Control Board. Responding to a question from one of the regular Centennial Dam critics, she stated there are advantages to a state-filed water rights application…

While not taking a position, Whitney did make reference to declining water storage in California, with less snowy winters, due to climate change…

But Whitney says each water entity, including NID, should consider all options, including recycling and conservation.