Water Rights Workshop At NID Meeting

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

A workshop on water rights and area-of-origin water issues was held at yesterday’s meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. It was led by engineer Victoria Whitney, a former deputy director with the State Water Resources Control Board. Responding to a question from one of the regular Centennial Dam critics, she stated there are advantages to a state-filed water rights application…

click to listen to Victoria Whitney

While not taking a position, Whitney did make reference to declining water storage in California, with less snowy winters, due to climate change…

click to listen to Victoria Whitney

But Whitney says each water entity, including NID, should consider all options, including recycling and conservation.

