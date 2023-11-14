< Back to All News

Water Seepage Fix Elusive On Nevada County Roadway

Posted: Nov. 14, 2023 2:18 PM PST

One of the busier intersections in Western Nevada County is having some water seepage issues. County Public Works Principal Engineer Pat Perkins says it’s coming through the asphalt on Greenhorn Access road, about 100 yards down from Highway 174. And they’re still trying to determine a cause before they can come up with a fix…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

The road is still open. Perkins says they’re coordinating with Cal Trans on solutions…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Perkins says Cal Trans worked to clear drains recently installed, as part of a recently-completed highway widening project. But additional work is still needed. He says he’s less worried about heavier rains causing problems than colder overnight temperatures freezing the water on the roadway.

