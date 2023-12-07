< Back to All News

Water Seepage On Greenhorn Access Road Fixed

Posted: Dec. 7, 2023 12:01 AM PST

Just in time, with the recent rain, water seepage issues near one of the busier intersections in Western Nevada County have finally been taken care of. It had been coming through the pavement on Greenhorn Access Road, about 100 yards down from Highway 174, for several months. Public Works Principal Engineer Pat Perkins had told us last month that a solution had remained elusive, in collaboration with Cal Trans. But county road crews finally figured out a fix…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Perkins says during a recently-completed highway widening project, Cal Trans had filled a drainage ditch on the opposite side of the highway. And that apparently blocked the flow of underground water that had been going around the road through culverts…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

The road had remained open, despite the seepage concerns.

