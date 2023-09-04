< Back to All News

Water Still Abundant For Recreationists

Posted: Sep. 4, 2023 12:27 AM PDT

With the traditional start of the rainy season not too much further away, reservoir storage levels continue to look strong in Nevada County. NID Water Resources Superintendent Thor (Tore) Larsen says they were recently measured at 117-percent of the nine-year average. He says that’s in the top five all-time for this time of year.Total storage was over 232-thousand acre feet, compared to 218-thousand a year ago…

Larsen says last year’s runoff into reservoirs stopped around mid-June. Bowman Lake reservoir was singled out in the latest update, where records have been kept since 1929. And that’s where there was some unusual bonus precipitation of one-point-two inches in August, which was over 300-percent of the historical average…

Meanwhile, Larsen is alerting recreationists who want to go to Rollins Lake that levels will be receding significantly there, starting next Monday, September 11th. That’s because PG and E will be conducting their annual outage for the Drum Canal System for about three weeks. And that prevents any further input into the lake from upper reservoirs. Boating will still be available.

