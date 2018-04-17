Water Supply Future and Sierra Focus Of Lecture

With Earth Day activities up ahead, the topic of the Sierra Science Lecture Series at the Sierra College campus in Grass Valley is about how the water supply will be affected by changes to the Sierra Nevada. That’ll be led, tonight, by Doctor Ryan Bart, an eco-hydrologist at UC/Merced. Bart says due to higher temperatures associated with climate change, vegetation across the mountain range is in transition, as snowpacks decline, drought severity increases, and fire regimes are altered…

click to listen to Doctor Bart

Ryan will discuss the hydrological consequences of vegetation change, highlighting what is known about how recent forest mortality is affecting the amount and timing of streamflow,

click to listen to Doctor Bart

The presentation is from 6:30 to 7:30 this evening, in the multipurpose room of the Sierra College Nevada County campus. It’s free, but there is a three-dollar fee if you park on campus.