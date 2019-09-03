Water Supply Still Strong Nearing Fall

As we get closer to fall and the driest months of the year, Nevada County’s water supply continues to be strong. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger tells the Board of Directors that current storage is still 117-percent of the six-year average and 86-percent of capacity. And even better, he says there’s about 190-thousand acre feet of carryover storage projected for the upcoming rainy season…

Scherzinger says recent winters have featured too much rain, speeding up the snowpack runoff…

But Scherzinger cautions that, thanks to climate change, what had been a traditional winter, like this past one, will not happen nearly as often, with warmer systems becoming the norm.