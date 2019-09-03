< Back to All News

Water Supply Still Strong Nearing Fall

Posted: Sep. 3, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

As we get closer to fall and the driest months of the year, Nevada County’s water supply continues to be strong. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger tells the Board of Directors that current storage is still 117-percent of the six-year average and 86-percent of capacity. And even better, he says there’s about 190-thousand acre feet of carryover storage projected for the upcoming rainy season…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says recent winters have featured too much rain, speeding up the snowpack runoff…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

But Scherzinger cautions that, thanks to climate change, what had been a traditional winter, like this past one, will not happen nearly as often, with warmer systems becoming the norm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha