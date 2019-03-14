Water Treatment Trade for Fuel Reduction

A unique opportunity for Nevada City to trade services with the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. The City regularly uses the camp crews to assist with hand-clearing heavy fire fuel areas. Recently, the Washington Ridge Public Water system plant operator retired and the organization was having difficulty finding a replacement. City Manager Catrina Olson says the organization reached out to Nevada City asking to trade services.

The relationship would benefit Nevada City as the crews would be immediately put to use cleaning up what the Goat Brigades do not eat while doing prescriptive grazing.

Washington Ridge Crews are made up of low risk prison inmates that are working towards rehabilition while learning fire fighting skills.