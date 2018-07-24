Water Use On The Rise In Nevada County

Since the emergency drought declaration was lifted by the state for most California counties, in April of last year, water use is trending up again in Nevada County. The Nevada Irrigation District says residential consumption was 160 gallons per capita per day, in May, compared 154 gallons a year ago, and just 72 in May of 2016. But NID Operations Manager Chip Close says that’s still down 20-percent from 2013, the benchmark year used before the drought hit, when consumption was 199 gallons…..

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says although a lot of customers have resumed pre-drought watering habits, many continue to conserve as a way of life…

click to listen to Chip Close

Meanwhile, Governor Brown recently signed into law two bills that could have a dramatic impact on water management, shifting conservation to more efficient usage. Instead of targeting individual households, the legislation requires municipalities, such as NID, to establish an average indoor water-use goal of 55 gallons per day, starting in 2023, dropping to 52 in 2025 and 50 gallons by 2030.The bills also create incentives for water suppliers to recycle, and requires both urban and agricultural suppliers to set annual water budgets and prepare drought plans.