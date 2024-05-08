< Back to All News

Water Worries Dropping For NID

Posted: May. 8, 2024 3:01 PM PDT

Water supply concerns appear to be greatly lessening for the Nevada Irrigation District. Water Operations Manager, Chip Close, says a temporary bypass repair of the rockslide-damaged South Yuba Canal will no longer be necessary. He says PG and E had originally anticipated that it wouldn’t be able to obtain the specialty-type of pipe needed until September at the earliest…

Close also notes that, assuming that half of normal flows resume from the Spaulding One Powerhouse into lower reservoirs by mid-June, some of that water will also be going into the canal…

The powerhouse is a primary water source for Rollins Lake and a secondary source for Scotts Flat and Deer Creek. It had an unscheduled outage or failure in March. PG and E’s original plan to repair both discharge horns at Spaulding One by June was scuttled, when they found more extensive damage to the foundation than they thought there’d be. Close says there’s been good response from customers to requests for a 20-percent voluntary conservation. And the improving situation makes it unlikely that mandatory water savings will be needed.

