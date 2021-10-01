Water Year Ends As Second-Driest On Record

October first is also the official calendar start of the new water year. And it’s hoped it won’t be a repeat of the one that just officially ended in Nevada County. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Scott Rowe, says it was the second-driest on record for the Grass Valley area, or 24-point-eight inches. That’s only about half of normal, and ten inches less than last year…

The driest-ever water year was 1976-77, at just 18-point-four inches. Meanwhile, Rowe says the winter outlook is not encouraging, so far…

And Rowe says the seven-to-ten day outlook shows only the possibility of some light precipitation. While local water conservation mandates, of 20-percent, were imposed in July, no statewide mandate was ever issued by Governor Newsom.