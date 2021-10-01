< Back to All News

Water Year Ends As Second-Driest On Record

Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 12:14 AM PDT

October first is also the official calendar start of the new water year. And it’s hoped it won’t be a repeat of the one that just officially ended in Nevada County. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Scott Rowe, says it was the second-driest on record for the Grass Valley area, or 24-point-eight inches. That’s only about half of normal, and ten inches less than last year…

click to listen to Scott Rowe

The driest-ever water year was 1976-77, at just 18-point-four inches. Meanwhile, Rowe says the winter outlook is not encouraging, so far…

click to listen to Scott Rowe

And Rowe says the seven-to-ten day outlook shows only the possibility of some light precipitation. While local water conservation mandates, of 20-percent, were imposed in July, no statewide mandate was ever issued by Governor Newsom.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha