< Back to All News

Wayne Brown Facility Getting Security Upgrade

Posted: Aug. 20, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s been a lot of years since the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility has had its security system updated, but that is now in the process of changing. Nevada County is now seeking bids for the project. Calling the current system outdated, County Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan says its time for a new one…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

The Board of Supervisors has authorized bidding on the project, and Monaghan says the Sheriff’s Department has narrowed the field down to three companies…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Monaghan says the bids should be received by next month, but then it will take a little while before they award the contract. Monaghan figures the new system will be installed sometime early next year.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha