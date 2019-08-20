Wayne Brown Facility Getting Security Upgrade

It’s been a lot of years since the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility has had its security system updated, but that is now in the process of changing. Nevada County is now seeking bids for the project. Calling the current system outdated, County Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan says its time for a new one…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

The Board of Supervisors has authorized bidding on the project, and Monaghan says the Sheriff’s Department has narrowed the field down to three companies…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Monaghan says the bids should be received by next month, but then it will take a little while before they award the contract. Monaghan figures the new system will be installed sometime early next year.

–gf