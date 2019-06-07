Wayne Brown Inmate Abuse Lawsuit Settled

A Wayne Brown Correctional Facility inmate abuse lawsuit has been settled. When 42-year-old Christopher Howie was arrested, in January of last year, Grass Valley police say he was very intoxicated. The department says he became very violent and uncooperative and had to be taken to the floor and restrained inside the facility. But Howie’s attorney, Patrick Dwyer, says it was very clear, from video footage, that his client did nothing to warrant having his head slammed into a padded wall several times before being taken down…

click to listen to Patrick Dwyer

The officer, Adam Grizzell, is still facing criminal prosecution. The suit was filed, in federal court in Sacramento, against Nevada County, the Sheriff’s Department, among other defendants. Dwyer says settlement includes what he describes as a substantial monetary payment. But Howie wants the exact amount kept confidential. Dwyer says the defendants have also agreed to a new use of force policy modelled on the manual recently adopted by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, which recently settled its own litigation regarding several inmates. Meanwhile, he says two additional inmate cases are being filed against Nevada County…

click to listen to Patrick Dwyer

Dwyer says the other notable feature of settlement has the county agreeing that medical personnel at the jail will have the sole and exclusive authority to decide whether an inmate needs medical attention and transportation to a hospital.