WB I-80 Closed Near Colfax Four Nights

Cal Trans continues trying to get as much emergency pavement repair work completed, as possible, on I-80 in the foothills and the Sierra, before winter. But this week, it’ll mean closures, westbound, near Colfax for four nights. That’ll be between Secret Town Road and the junction with Highway 174, from 8pm until 6am, through Thursday. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Jeremy Linder, says one-way traffic controls are not possible on that stretch…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

Passenger vehicles will be detoured west on Rollins Lake Road to Highway 174 and reconnect with I-80 in Colfax. But large trucks, RV’s, and buses will need to get off at Highway 20 west to Nevada City. They then head south on Highway 49 to Auburn, where they can get back on I-80. The truck detour will actually start at 7pm, an hour prior to the closure…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

And Linder says after this week’s work is done, repairs of that section will be completely wrapped up. Cal Trans performed an extensive field review of the I-80 corridor, earlier this year, and found an unprecedented amount of damage, due to more frequent and intense snowstorms last winter.