Weak Weather System Should Reduce Smoke

Posted: Sep. 17, 2020 1:31 PM PDT

Smoke from North State wildfires that exploded on Labor Day appears to finally be dispersing more significantly in the valley, as well as the foothills. National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Rasch credits the first notable weather system in quite some time that’s moving through. And although it wasn’t expected to produce any rain, except possibly in the upper mountain elevations, it has brought some strong breezes…

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions until 11 Friday night for the greater Lake Tahoe area. Rasch says any winds can spark a wildfire, but south breezes don’t pose the same danger, compared to the north…

No Public Safety Power Shutoff Advisories have been issued. As for the weekend, Rasch says it’s hard to predict if it’ll get smokier again, with the lack of air movement.

