Weaker COVID Resolution Passed In NJUHSD

A greatly toned down COVID resolution has been passed unanimously by the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees. The original resolution, proposed by Board President Pat Seeley last month, would have ended all school mandates and protocols by April first. But, after getting some pushback from the public, as well as some other Board members, District Superintendent Brett McFadden says the final resolution only urges Governor Newsom and state lawmakers to lift the vaccination mandate that’s scheduled to take effect July first…

The original resolution was modeled after one passed, early this year, by the Rocklin Unified School District, which defies all state mandates. McFadden says there are a number of districts that are going that route…

Meanwhile, unlike some other states, Newsom announced, earlier this week, that mask mandates will stay in place at all schools for the forseeable future. But he is lifting the indoor mandate elsewhere for vaccinated residents on February 15th.