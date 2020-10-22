Wear Purple For Domestic Violence Awareness

October has also been Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was already an epidemic before COVID-19. But advocates say the health crisis has caused a tremendous spike in incidents of abuse, including in Nevada County. And even as stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted, it will not simply end. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, the Executive Director of Community Beyond Violence in Grass Valley, Stephanie Fisher says everyone is encouraged to wear purple on Thursday, October 22nd…

The color purple was selected from the women’s suffrage movement. Meanwhile, as shelter requests have tripled at times this year, Fisher says Community Beyond Violence has benefitted from a pilot project…

Fisher says they’ve also had a program in the last two years, where property management groups and landlords have been working with them to help develop friendlier terms for permanent housing. She says 100 people have found shelter through those efforts.