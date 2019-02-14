Weather Closes Portions Of South Yuba River Park

Once again, stormy winter weather has resulted in greatly restricted access to South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. State Parks Ranger Matt Green says there have been rock and mudslides…
Green says the closures will likely stay in effect for at least the next day or two, especially with more rain in the forecast. In the meantime, he’s hoping people will take a break from the river or at least stay well back from it…
Green says the hillside is still highly unstable and more rockfalls and mudslides are possible.
