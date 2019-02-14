< Back to All News

Weather Closes Portions Of South Yuba River Park

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 5:26 PM PST

Once again, stormy winter weather has resulted in greatly restricted access to South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. State Parks Ranger Matt Green says there have been rock and mudslides…

click to listen to Matt Green

Green says the closures will likely stay in effect for at least the next day or two, especially with more rain in the forecast. In the meantime, he’s hoping people will take a break from the river or at least stay well back from it…

click to listen to Matt Green

Green says the hillside is still highly unstable and more rockfalls and mudslides are possible.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha