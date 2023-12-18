Weather Prep Reminders

The weather is once again beginning to look a lot more like Christmas as we head into the last few days of Fall. And as the weather becomes more of a challenge the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is reminding you to prepare for any possible power or weather-related situations that could leave you homebound for a while. Information Officer Lisa Renner says to listen to weather forecasts and the news for condition updates.

Renner says there is assistance for people that have medical needs such as life-sustaining equipment, or other medical needs. She says the organization FREED can help people especially those with disabilities as well as seniors and economically challenges. Renner says the local Connecting Point and FREED Office can help you access resources.

Renner says some other simple action ahead of time can help you get through the tough times. This includes planning for medications.

Stocking up on precooked foods and even preparing to use a camp stove on your deck can help keep you well nourished. Freezing water bottles ahead of time and then placing them in a refrigerator or cooler will also help keep perishables fresh longer.