Weather Shelters to Open Again Friday

Posted: Jan. 17, 2020 12:02 AM PST

The winter storm that rolled into Nevada County late Thursday morning has created conditions that are causing the Sierra Roots and Salvation Army Weather shelters to stay open at least one night longer than than planned this week. Alice Johnson with Sierra Roots said, Thursday afternoon county officials re-evaluated the conditions and announced the shelters will open again for Friday night.

Snow started falling mid-morning on Thursday and accumulated throughout the day.
Johnson says the Sierra Roots Shelter has been moved to Pioneer Park because Wild and Scenic Film Festival events are taking place at the Veteran’s Building in Nevada City.

The Seaman’s Lodge shelter is open from 4:30PM.
The Salvation Army Shelter on Alta Street in Grass Valley is also going to be open for homeless families seeking to get out of the weather. The Salvation Army Shelter opens at 5:30 PM.
Both Shelters close at 7:30 AM Saturday. Hospitality House in Grass Valley also has emergency shelter beds available.

