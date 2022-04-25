Webinar Tonight On Future Of Courthouse

A webinar hosted by YubaNet on the future of Nevada County’s courthouse is happening Monday evening, April 25th. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan is part of a panel who will discuss the process and how decisions are made, while also taking questions and comments from the public. That follows opening remarks from Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser and County Supervisor Heidi Hall and a presentation from the State Judicial Council. The Council makes the final decision on one of three options being studied. Two of the options would keep the courthouse at the same location on Church Street. One would rennovate the existing buildings…

The second option would replace all or part of the existing courthouse on the current site. The third option, and least favored by locals, would build a new courthouse at a new location and further away from downtown businesses. Monaghan says the main thrust of the changes is to meet new security requirements established by the Council. He says a presentation of the study is scheduled for the first week in May when the favored option may become more clear…

The webinar starts at 6 Monday evening, April 25th, and can be watched on YubaNet’s YouTube channel.