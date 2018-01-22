Wedding Fair – Grooms Included

It’s a place where brides-to-be can find all the latest things when it comes to planning their wedding, but what abut the guys? KNCO’s Paul Haas talked to grooms-to-be at this weekend’s wedding fair…

It’s an opportunity for a bride-to-be to explore all aspects of a wedding, and an opportunity to see multiple vendors at a single location. The annual Grass valley Wedding Fair took place Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Several hundred future brides along with friends and family took advantage of the Event put on by the Joy of Life Wedding and Events.

Even though the NFL Conference Championships were happening at the same time, the grooms new the best answer when asked where they preferred to be.

Though the women were on point- how about the grooms and fathers? Many of the future husbands, with their fiancée by their side, said they were glad to be there. But some joked about being elsewhere.

One young man had planned ahead so he wouldn’t miss football*

Nevada County has become a premiere destination wedding location hosting hundreds of weddings for both local couples from those from outside the area.