Weekend Gunman Kidnap Suspect Still At Large

A Nevada City man remains at large, after a violent and threatening confrontation, early Sunday afternoon, with a woman he had a dating relationship. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it began with a report of an active shooter inside the Country Store, on Tyler Foote Crossing Road in North San Juan…

Deputies soon after learned that the woman had been taken out of the store at gunpoint and was reportedly forced into her own vehicle, with the suspect, 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier also getting inside. Trygg says they left the scene in an unknown direction of travel at the time…

Trygg says the woman had managed to escape and was not injured. She was taken to safety at a nearby home. Firearms believed to be used during the incident were found in the victim’s vehicle. A CodeRed alert was also been sent to the town at the time. A helicopter initially used for a search of Charpentier had to be grounded, due to weather uncertainty.