Weekend Protests in Grass Valley and Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 8, 2020 12:10 AM PDT

Nevada County residents continue to support Black Lives Matter and spread the message that community members will not tolerate racism. A crowd of several hundred marched in downtown Grass Valley Saturday, and a protest was on the Boad Street overpass in Nevada City on Sunday. Millie, a 27 year old balck woman who has been in Grass Valley for three years, is an organizer behind both both events. She is pleased with the community response.

She says it is important for communities like Grass Valley and Nevada City to be part of the coversation, and that sometimes it takes something uncomfortable to happen in order for the change process to begin.

Protest particpants say its important for people be part of the solution.

Protests began in Western Nevada County last Sunday in Nevada City and have also been taking place in the Brunswick Basin throughout the week.

