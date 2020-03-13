< Back to All News

Weekend Rain and Snow Headed Our Way

Mar. 13, 2020

A drastic change in the weather is approaching, with snow in the Sierra, and Grass Valley and Nevada City right on the edge of where rain will turn to snow. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says this storm system should move in and out quickly…

Holiday says that precipitation, though, could mean heavy snow in portions of Nevada County…

The storm should blow out of here on Sunday, but several weaker systems are behind it. Showers remain in the forecast into the middle of next week.

–gf

