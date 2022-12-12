< Back to All News

Weekend Storms Give Season Precipitation Big Boost

Posted: Dec. 12, 2022 3:06 PM PST

The weekend storms have boosted the season’s precipitation total for the Grass Valley area to well-above normal for this time of year. National Weather Service Meteorologist Idamis  Del-Valle Shoemaker says three-point-seven inches fell, bringing us up to 139-percent of average for the still-young water season…

That boosts the December total to nine-point-five inches. A year ago it was only one-point-two inches, when we hadn’t been hit by the late December snowmaggeden yet. And Shoemaker says the recent snowstorms were also considered major to extreme…

For the season to date, which started October first, the Grass Valley area is at 14-point-7 inches. It was 18-point-9 a year ago, thanks to the atmospheric river event in October. October of this year was completely dry. Meanwhile, Shoemaker says there are no new storms predicted for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

