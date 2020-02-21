Weekend Voting Begins Saturday

If you would rather vote in person than mail back your ballot for the March 3 election, you can now vote on weekends. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says vote centers at the Rood Center and at Truckee Town Hall will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 4pm…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

There will also be a vote center in North San Juan which will be open on Election Day only. You can not only vote at a vote center, but if you have any questions about your ballot, or need a new one, you can do that there. Diaz says his office has started to process the over ten-thousand ballots they’ve already received…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

For the first time in several years, California is one of the ‘Super Tuesday’ states. The presidential primary was moved up from June to March in the hopes that voter turnout statewide will be higher.

–gf