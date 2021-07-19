< Back to All News

Welcome Back World Fest (Day)

Posted: Jul. 19, 2021 5:31 AM PDT

The sun had crept through the hottest part of the afternoon and was filtering through the trees at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday when Center for The Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel welcomed back live music to a crowd at World Fest.

 

People were genuinely excited to be at the event, for one young couple and there daughter it was very significant.

 

Just being part of a crowd again was part of the draw.

And as one couple celebrated there anniversary, another attendee said Saturday was a dream come true.

 

Manuel says the plan is for World Fest to return to a full 4 day format, along with other music festivals, next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha