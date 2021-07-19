Welcome Back World Fest (Day)

The sun had crept through the hottest part of the afternoon and was filtering through the trees at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday when Center for The Arts Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel welcomed back live music to a crowd at World Fest.

People were genuinely excited to be at the event, for one young couple and there daughter it was very significant.

Just being part of a crowd again was part of the draw.

And as one couple celebrated there anniversary, another attendee said Saturday was a dream come true.

Manuel says the plan is for World Fest to return to a full 4 day format, along with other music festivals, next year.