Welcome Changes To News Department

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 10:50 AM PST

Congratulations to Geoff Flynn’s promotion to News Director, in light of Rita Steven’s retirement. Geoff has a passion and energy for how news should be presented. And welcome back Paul Haas. Paul will be that “utility player” we’ve been needing for this department for a while, who can gather news, as well as do newscasts. And that should, hopefully, provide more flexibility for us to take vacations and days off from time to time, in order to re-charge our creative juices.

