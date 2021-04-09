Welcome Traffic Flow Changes For Grass Valley

Much-sought modifications to a busy downtown Grass Valley intersection should be in place by this (Fri.) afternoon. Assistant City Engineer Bjorn Jones says there’ll be all-way stop control at West Main and North/South Church Streets. He says the Mill Street promenade has significantly increased congestion in that area, among other reasons…

Also, Jones says the one-way direction of North Church Street, between West Main and Richardson Streets, will be reversed to a south to north configuration…

Jones says the changes have the strong support of the business community, with at least a couple of merchants requesting it for years. The modifications were approved by the City Council earlier this year.