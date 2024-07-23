Wellness Funds For Local Law Enforcement

After a number of high-profile stories regarding officer-involved shootings and other violence against suspects, the Legislature earmarked 50-million dollars in the 2022 budget for so-called “wellness” programs. That one-time allocation must be spent by the end of the year. And the Grass Valley Police Department has been the only Western Nevada County agency to do that so far. Deputy Chief Steve Johnson says they’ve used their 25-thousand dollars for re-modeling an upstairs storeroom into a training area, with fitness equipment and a wrestling mat. And, perhaps most notable, is the addition of a local jujitsu instructor who’s available twice a week. And that’s also been helpful with non-violent detainments of suspects…

Johnson says the workout room has not only improved physical fitness and readiness but department morale…

Meanwhile, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says it’s also in the process of developing plans for a gym for all employees. Some of the 42-thousand-827 dollars will be used for equipment and training. Nevada City Police Chief Dan Foss indicates he’s still awaiting the go-ahead from the City Council for spending their allocation of 15-thousand dollars.