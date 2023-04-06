< Back to All News

Wells Coalition Meeting Regarding Mine Reopening Concerns this Evening

Posted: Apr. 6, 2023 7:24 AM PDT

There’s a meeting for well owners near the Idaho-Maryland Mine tonight, Thursday April 6 at 6pm hosted by a local group called the Wells Coalition. If you have a well and live within 1/2 mile of the Idaho-Maryland Mine’s mineral rights area, your well is at RISK! You can check a map to see if this is you by typing the following text into your web browser, bit.ly/mineral-rights . This meeting is an all-hands-on-deck gathering for local well owners. The County is holding a public hearing in May. Supervisors will be making a decision about whether to approve or reject the mine shortly after that. At the meeting you’ll learn what protections the County is offering – or not -depending upon where your well is located. Also, what actions you can take to help protect your property This meeting was originally scheduled on March 28, but got rescheduled due to snow. The NEW DATE is Thursday, April 6 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. It will be held in the Whispering Pines / Crown Point Circle area. Please RSVP to get the exact address. Send an email to wells@cea-nc.org . Once again the link to that map is bit.ly/mineral-rights.

