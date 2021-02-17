Wendy’s Gets Go Ahead

Though a number of people submitted comments saying they did not want another fast food restaurant in the Brunswick Basin, the Grass Valley Planning Commission gave the go ahead for the development review and use permit for a proposed Wendy’s at the current location of Paulette’s Country Kitchen. Principal Planner Lance Lowe presented a summary of approximately 40 public comments expressing concerns at Tuesday evening’s commission meeting.

Listen to Lance Lowe

Several commission members agreed with the comments, but Lowe explained that the decision about what type of restaurant goes into the space is not a commission decision. City Council approved the Development Code in 2007.

Listen to Lance Lowe

An additional concern was the potential impact of traffic. A traffic study was not required because the new business is considered the same as the existing business. Commission members asked what happens if traffic does end up being impacted once Wendy’s opens.

Listen to Lance Lowe

City Development Director Tom Last explained to the commission any change in policy regarding future projects would have to go through city council, and would require amending the Development Code.