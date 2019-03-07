West Grass Valley Area On Fuels Reduction State List

Grass Valley and communities west of town are on Governor Newsom’s list of 35 high priority wildfire fuel reduction projects. Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says it’s called the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project, covering 12-hundred-38 acres. It will also help improve protection for Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, and Rough and Ready. She says being on the list fast-tracks the project, allowing it to get underway at the beginning of the month…

Eldridge says project examples include removal of hazardous dead trees, vegetation clearing, fuel breaks and community defensible spaces, and creation of ingress and egress corridors. But she says work should also be strategic…

Eldridge says topography and fire history were also important factors in selecting the priority projects. She says this project will cover over 54-thousand residents.