West Nile Virus Cases Spike Up But Not Here

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:10 AM PDT

Although human West Nile virus cases normally start to trend down in California this time of year, and cases are much lower this year, Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says there’s been a spike recently…

As of September 21st, the state had received reports of 100 confirmed cases this season, compared to 174 a year ago. Meanwhile, Cutler says there is only one “probable” case in Nevada County, with none a year ago. There were also few cases in 2016 and 2015 and none in 2013 and 2014. But he still urges people to avoid being outdoors around sunrise and sunset…

For most people, Cutler says the risk of serious illness is low. However, he says some people, or less than one-percent, can develop a serious neurologic illness, such as meningitis or encephalitis. And people 50 or older have the greatest risk of complications.

