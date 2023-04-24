Western Gateway Park Upgrade Efforts Continue

Although no actual work is expected to begin this year, planning and funding efforts continue toward major upgrades of Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. This is the second year that recreation has been named one of Nevada County’s major priorities. That includes supporting local parks and recreation districts, with the focus on finding and administering grant money. The county’s Senior Administrative Analyst for Recreation is Erika Seward. She recently told the town’s Municipal Advisory Council that the county is now applying for a one-million dollar Cal Trans grant for what’s called a Parkway Beautification and Visitor Safety Project…

click to listen to Erika Seward

Seward says work would have to be completed by mid-2026. Community input is always sought before deciding on what work needs to be done….

click to listen to Erika Seward

Seward says the county should know whether the grant application is successful by early fall. In the fall of last year, the State Parks Rural Recreation and Tourism Program did award one-million dollars that will focus on rennovating Western Gateways ball fields and also build a limited-stay RV camping area.